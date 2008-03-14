New PS3 Firmware Allows PS2 Game HDD Installation [Update]

Listen to this! According to the Japanese PlayStation.com page, today's update also allowed users to put PlayStation 2 game installs on the PS3's hard drive. That's besides stabilising PS3 software. So, there ya go!
PS3 Update [PlayStation.com via Strategy Informer]
Eds Note: So according to Strategy Informer: "Seems that the Japanese website is actually detailing information about compatibility with Final Fantasy XI, which required a HDD for the PS2. So, any games that require HDD installs for the PS2 will now work on the PS3." Cruuuuuuud. Nothing to get *that* excited about! Well, unless you're stoked to play FFXI on your PS3 it is.
