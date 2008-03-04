New PSP Colour For Japan

New PSP color incoming! "Matte Bronze." Going on sale April 24th, the ¥23,800 ($US 230) Value Pack features a pouch, strap, cloth, memory stick (32MB) and a cable you can plug into televisions. But "Matte Bronze"? That's like third place, but not as glossy.
