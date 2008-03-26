The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

New SFII HD Art Shows Stern Faces, Clean Armpits

Udon, longtime SFII and Capcom collaborators, have released some of their character art that'll feature in SFII HD. Namely, the little portraits that'll appear on the character select screen. These ones below aren't little, though. They're the big versions. Plenty big enough to show that Cammy's armpits are fully prepared for the extra scrutiny the HD era affords.

CammyRyuKen

Character Select Screen Art from Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix [Capcom]

