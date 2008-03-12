New Soul Calibur IV Character

The still-yet-to-hit-newsstands issue of this week's Famitsu also unveils a new Soul Calibur IV female fighter named Scheherazade (bottom left). Plus! The SCIV version of nunchaku-swinging pirate Maxi is revealed as well. Couple these with the new Street Fighter IV fighter, and yes, this week's Famitsu is fighting game character all-you-can-announce smorgasbord! Or something.
