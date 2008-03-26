The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Soul Calibur IV Character, Has Sharp Nipples

The recent issue of monthly manga Shonen Age has a first look at new spiky-bobbie Soul Calibur IV character Angol Fia. She's was designed by famed mangaka Mine Yoshizaki, best known for creating Keroro Gunso (Sgt. Frog), and Fia is somehow connected to that universe's Angol Mois. Mois's mother was named "Tia," so hrm... Hit the jump for a pin-up style look at Angol Fia, pointy nipples and all.

She's got spiky boots, too! Wait a sec, there's a theme going on here...

Thanks, Alberto!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles