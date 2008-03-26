New Soul Calibur IV Character, Has Sharp Nipples

The recent issue of monthly manga Shonen Age has a first look at new spiky-bobbie Soul Calibur IV character Angol Fia. She's was designed by famed mangaka Mine Yoshizaki, best known for creating Keroro Gunso (Sgt. Frog), and Fia is somehow connected to that universe's Angol Mois. Mois's mother was named "Tia," so hrm... Hit the jump for a pin-up style look at Angol Fia, pointy nipples and all.

She's got spiky boots, too! Wait a sec, there's a theme going on here...

