New Warlock Ability For World of Warcraft: Wrath of The Lich King Revealed?

I know there are quite a few of you out there desperate for any news on Blizzard's upcoming patches and expansions for World of Warcraft, so here are the details of a possible new ability for warlock characters that designer Tom Chilton (otherwise known as "Kalgan" in Middle-Earth) let slip on the game's forums:
For example, an idea we're running with internally is the concept of a warlock being able to cast a spell that places a circle of demonic power on the ground. The warlock would be able to teleport to this location from within a relatively short range (ie: 40 yards), and would also be able to summon demons more quickly if they're standing within the circle.
Chilton goes on to say that it's being considered for WotLK, and not the 2.4 patch currently being tested.
Is this good? Bad? Are warlocks just male witches? You be the judge.
Kalgan hates you all now. [World of Warcraft forums]
