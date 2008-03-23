New Zealand Won't Forget Atari

People in New Zealand have obviously forgotten their video game heritage. It's gotten so bad that advertising firm Republic was commissioned to create a series of advertisements aimed at reminding the nation of movie extras exactly where their current sports console games came from. I think this is a good start, but we need more. What we need - and what I would provide had I the time - is Saint George and the Dragon, only with the classic Adventure duck-dragon in place of the ferocious beast. Ah, for the good old days, when I could spend lazy hours photoshopping the Trix rabbit into "The Last Supper."

Kiwi Atari Reminder Campaign [bits bytes pixels & sprites]