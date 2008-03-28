NFL Head Coach 09 *Only* Available In Madden Collector's Edition. Are you one of the dozens who want the full NFL head coaching experience, the way only EA Sports can deliver it? Then you're going to love the new price of $US 89.99! The only way you'll be getting your hands on it is to pick up the 20th anniversary collector's edition of Madden NFL 09. Madden marketing director Chris Erb tells 1UP it's "a bonus to our fans", but that may not sit that well with wannabe coaches. Shut-in nerds like us? We're surprisingly cool with it.