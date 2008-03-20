The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nickelodeon Preps Gaming Glut

Nickelodeon plans to develop 600 games in the next few years. Most of the titles, it sounds like, will be web-based games, with nearly a third popping up on Nick.com alone, Yahoo reports.

The games are part of a $US 100 million investment by MTV Networks. MTV plans to spend $US 500 million on creating games for its websites through 2009 as well.

The whole thing is tied to the advertising packed into sites like MTV, Nick and Nick Jr. according to the article. Other games will allow player to try before they buy or include micro-transactions to make money.

Nickelodeon's Game Plan: 600 Casual Games Being Developed; 185 Games Planned For Nick.com Alone [Yahoo]

