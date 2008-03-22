The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Ninja Reflex Gets Special Steam Edition

Valve and Nunchuk Games have teamed up to bring you a very special edition of the martial art skill game Ninja Reflex appropriately titled, Ninja Reflex: Steamworks Edition. This new downloadble through Steam only edition contains quite a few additional bits of content including new belt ranks, over 50 achievements and "a special "basket" of Easter Eggs from the universe of Half-Life and Portal." That portion of it has me more excited than any of the others. Perhaps our old friend Companion Cube will make an appearance? If you order this special edition now, you can even get 10% off the already low, low price of $9.95. What a bargain!

Ninja Reflex: Steamworks Edition [Steam]

