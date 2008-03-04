The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo DS Notepad Mod Accepts Pencils, Doodles

In what must be the laziest mod ever created by man, Instructables has posted a 7-step process on how to make your Nintendo DS into a notepad ripe for penciling notes. How they got to 7 steps we're not quite sure, since all you do is cover the case in Scotch Magic Tape. From there, you can safely write on the surface and even erase and start over.

To us, it seems like a simple, non-committal way to decorate the handheld however you'd like. In other words, the first person to scribble "the cake is a lie" all over their DS will rule the internet for precisely 2 minutes and 5 seconds. Pointing fish also come highly recommended.

Nintendo DS lite Notepad [Instructables]

