Nintendo Releasing Student DS Games (Hurry, Limited Time Only)

Last year, Nintendo worked with some Japanese students to come up with a few experimental DS games. Now, in a pleasantly surprising move, they'll be releasing these games, free of charge, over Japan's DS download stations. Four games will be available, with each available for two weeks. The first game will be up on March 13, with the last on April 24. There's an eery, temporal feel about this whole thing: because the games can't be saved, once Nintendo yank them from the service, they're gone. Forever.

