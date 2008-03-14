Nintendo Responds To February NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

With over a million hardware units sold across the Wii and Nintendo DS, nearly half of all hardware, Nintendo seems to be pretty stoked about the February it had. Software-wise, the company's own Wii Play continues to astound, pushing big Wii remote numbers. Sega and Activision saw big numbers on its DS and Wii platforms, respectively, which means another big fat third party royalty check is on its way.
Cammie Dunaway, Nintendo of America's executive vice president of Sales & Marketing seemed most excited about everyone's favourite unquantifiable measurement, "momentum".
Nintendo reveals a handful of new numbers, showing that gamers snapped up 3.6 million Nintendo DS games and 2.9 million Wii games last month. Approximately 1.7 million accessories were purchased for Wii, with 1.2 million for the DS. That's an amazing amount of styli. Congrats, Nintendo!
NPD Reports Nintendo's Solid U.S. Sales for February
The latest video game industry sales figures reported by the independent NPD Group show that Nintendo DS™ and Wii™ topped the U.S. charts for February. Nintendo DS sold nearly 587,600 units and Wii sold nearly 432,000.
"Our momentum has not let up since the holidays and we expect it to continue throughout the year," said Cammie Dunaway, Nintendo of America's executive vice president of Sales & Marketing. "We have the industry's strongest lineup of games for everyone from core to casual gamers."
February sales, according to NPD, in the United States:
* Nintendo sold more than 1 million hardware units combined, accounting for nearly half (47.6 percent) of all hardware sold.
* Nintendo DS games topped all software sales, with more than 3.6 million units sold. Consumers purchased nearly 2.9 million software units for Wii. Four of every 10 games sold were for Nintendo systems.
* Three games in the top five sellers for February play on Nintendo systems, including two from third-party publishers.
* Nearly 1.7 million accessories were purchased for Wii, more than for any other system. More than 1.2 million accessories were sold for Nintendo DS as well.
