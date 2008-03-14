Nintendo Responds To February NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

With over a million hardware units sold across the Wii and Nintendo DS, nearly half of all hardware, Nintendo seems to be pretty stoked about the February it had. Software-wise, the company's own Wii Play continues to astound, pushing big Wii remote numbers. Sega and Activision saw big numbers on its DS and Wii platforms, respectively, which means another big fat third party royalty check is on its way.

Cammie Dunaway, Nintendo of America's executive vice president of Sales & Marketing seemed most excited about everyone's favourite unquantifiable measurement, "momentum".

Nintendo reveals a handful of new numbers, showing that gamers snapped up 3.6 million Nintendo DS games and 2.9 million Wii games last month. Approximately 1.7 million accessories were purchased for Wii, with 1.2 million for the DS. That's an amazing amount of styli. Congrats, Nintendo!