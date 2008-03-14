Nintendo Wins February Console War

January's NPD sales saw a bit of a shake up, as the post holiday hardware hangover hit Nintendo and Microsoft particularly hard. That lead to an atypical second place finish for the PlayStation 3, which outsold the Xbox 360 and Nintendo DS. February, however, sees a return to form, with the DS and Wii nabbing spots one and two, respectively, absolutely killing the competition. Just imagine if they could keep some of these things in stock...

Fortunately for Sony, the PlayStation 2 picked up the slack, selling an extremely impressive 351,800 units. As expected, and forewarned by Microsoft, the Xbox 360 trailed it's console competition, showing in second-to-last place. The full hardware numbers are after this.

Nintendo DS - 587,600

Wii - 432,000

PlayStation 2 - 351,800

PlayStation 3 - 280,800

Xbox 360 - 254,600

PSP - 243,000

Total hardware sales for February were at $480 million, up from the previous year which saw $US 402 million for the month.

NPD analyst Anita Frazier says, "I was most surprised by the PS2 hardware sales numbers this month. While it certainly has earned its spot among the now-gen slate of console systems because of it staying power in the marketplace, the fact that it realised such significant growth this month is really a testament to its broad adoption and the response of consumers to promotional activity at retail."

Word. That's totally what I was going to say but got distracted by this shiny gum wrapper. So shiny...