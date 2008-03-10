Nintendo Won't Release Holocaust DS Game [Update]

Earlier, we brought word of Imagination Is The Only Escape, a Holocaust DS game from British game dev Luc Bernard. The game follows a young Jewish boy living in France during the Nazi occupation during World War II. In order to escape the horrors around him, he imagines a fantasy land that becomes the basis of the game's world. The adventure platformer will attempt to educate players on the atrocities experienced by many children during the time of the Holocaust. Bernard previously told Kotaku, "The sad thing is that videogames are still considered toys and not art, I hope that this game can show that games can be just as important as films". Well, Nintendo's having none of that! According to Nintendo of America: