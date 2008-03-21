The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Stock Downgraded, Blame America

Nintendo might have been hot shit when it came to the sharemarket in 2006 and 2007, but these days, things are cooling down a little. Analysts KBC Securities Japan have downgraded Nintendo's stock from "buy" to "hold", while also predicting a 30% decrease in expected annual shareholder profits. This is all down to - whaddya know - "a tougher trading environment", meaning that Nintendo's reliance on American sales is hurting them thanks to the weakening American peso dollar.
Nintendo's Rating Cut at KBC on Slower-Growth Concern [Bloomberg]

