Nintendo's Stock Downgraded, Blame America

Nintendo might have been hot shit when it came to the sharemarket in 2006 and 2007, but these days, things are cooling down a little. Analysts KBC Securities Japan have downgraded Nintendo's stock from "buy" to "hold", while also predicting a 30% decrease in expected annual shareholder profits. This is all down to - whaddya know - "a tougher trading environment", meaning that Nintendo's reliance on American sales is hurting them thanks to the weakening American peso dollar.

