No Arse Monsters In Velvet Assassin

Replay Studios creative director and co-founder Sascha Jungnickel has some very important things to say about their upcoming stealth action game, the recently renamed Velvet Assassin. This game contains no ass monsters, or for that matter - tits monsters. While I am sure he mentions something about hiding in dynamic shadows or the atmospheric lighting, as soon as he drops the arse monster bomb the only thing I hear when watching this clip now is "Arse Monster, arse monster, arse monster". The two phrases shall henceforth be an important part of the Fahey vernacular. Thank you, Mr. Jungnickel.

