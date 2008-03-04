The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

No HDD In Core? "Mistake"

Core and Arcade Xbox 360s are missing something super important: a HDD. That means developers must make sure their games can work without a HDD so a segment of users aren't totally screwed. Rory McGuire, lead designer on PS3 title Bourne Conspiracy, says:

In retrospect I wish Microsoft had made the choice to have [mandatory]hard drives like Sony did with the PS3... They did it with the original Xbox. I'm not sure why they decided to not require a hard drive on the 360. From what I understand they don't move many [Core/Arcade]units... Developers certainly benefit [from a hard drive] ", he went on to explain, adding: "if you have a hard drive, the whole game loads faster. Obviously you'll be facing a short install time, but the developer benefits from it and you definitely benefit from it as a player... So I think that was one of the mistakes that Microsoft made with the 360.

Another mistake is of course made by the people buying the Core/Arcade Xbox 360s.
No HDD "Mistake" [CVG][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles