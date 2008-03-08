The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

No In-Game Ads for StarCraft II

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick is an excitable guy. Just look at him! Ball. Of. Energy. He got so excited at the Morgan Stanley Technology Conference that he said StarCraft II "can actually be the model for in-game advertising and sponsorship and tournament play and ladder play for the future." And Bobby Kotick loves using the world "and." And while he might've been spouting off things he apparently learned from the Activision-Blizzard merger, the CEO is wrong apparently! According to StarCraft's community manager:

We have no plans to have in-game advertising in StarCraft II. We believe Bobby was actually referring to Battle.net, which has always included ads.

That's not as exciting. Bobby will be crushed.
No In-Game Ads [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles