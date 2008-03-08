No In-Game Ads for StarCraft II

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick is an excitable guy. Just look at him! Ball. Of. Energy. He got so excited at the Morgan Stanley Technology Conference that he said StarCraft II "can actually be the model for in-game advertising and sponsorship and tournament play and ladder play for the future." And Bobby Kotick loves using the world "and." And while he might've been spouting off things he apparently learned from the Activision-Blizzard merger, the CEO is wrong apparently! According to StarCraft's community manager:

We have no plans to have in-game advertising in StarCraft II. We believe Bobby was actually referring to Battle.net, which has always included ads.

That's not as exciting. Bobby will be crushed.

No In-Game Ads [Eurogamer]