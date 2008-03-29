No, Microsoft, This Is Not How You Appeal To Parents



Microsoft, stop. Please! The 360 has struggled with "trying too hard" marketing since the day it was born, but taking that same adolescent tone and pitching it at adults? Parents, even? With hot chicks in lab coats, hand signals and some notion that this somehow gives you "parental street cred"? Little ridiculous. Maybe even a pinch pathetic. But hey, that's just me. Those up for further uncomfortable viewing experiences can click through for many, many more.



