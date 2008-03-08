The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

No PS2 Port For Chains Of Olympus

As we reported during GDC, God of War: Chains of Olympus developer Ready At Dawn is ready for something new, and they took a moment out of their GOW release afterglow to clarify exactly what that means.

Moving forward, we can confirm that Chains of Olympus will be our last PSP game as we're moving on to other projects and other ideas on other consoles. We can also confirm that this will be our first and last God of War game as, just like Daxter before it, there will NOT be a PS2 port of the game. We like our games PSP exclusives.

If you ask me it's a terrible loss for the PSP. These folks made that little bastard sing like an opera prima donna.

Two rumours. One Stone. [Ready At Dawn - Thanks Penance!]

