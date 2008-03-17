The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

No Snaking For Mario Kart Wii

Big fan of snaking in Mario Kart? Brace for disappointment. Nintendo have finally called an end to the trick, with the upcoming Mario Kart Wii's cornering speed boosts to be determined by how long you can hold a powerslide, not how quickly you can waggle from left to right. From the British Official Nintendo mag's review of the game:

The second big difference (in Mario Kart Wii compared to the rest of the series) is the removal of snaking. Ever since the N64 game, practically every Mario Kart game has included the ability to get a speed boost by waggling the controls left and right as you powerslide. This has finally been scrapped, and now your speed boost is determined by how long you can hold the slide.

Always figured it was half a step shy of cheating, so it's good to see it gone.
Snaking removed from Mario Kart Wii [ONM UK, via Go Nintendo]

