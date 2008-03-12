The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

No Sweat! All The Big Hits Are Delayed

Silicon Knights' Too Human has been a long haul. Too long. The game was first shown at E3 in 1999 for the original PlayStation. Eons ago! The development dragged on for donkey's yonks, and the game switched to the GameCube. Later, Microsoft stepped in and partnered up with Dyack and co. to publish the game exclusively on the Xbox 360. All that, and Silicon Knights' head knight Denis Dyack isn't worried! Heck, this huge delay is a good sign. Says Dyack:

And what I think — it's really interesting, that I didn't know that, that all the major hits had been significantly delayed... Hopefully that will bode well for Too Human. In the end, we could only make the type of games that we're proud of making, and we just, from Silicon Knights' perspective, we will not give in to anything else. We just won't let it happen.

By that logic Duke Nukem Forever will be GOTC (Game of the Century.) Let's say that this-way-overdue-game flops. What does that mean for Silicon Knights?

Bad things. You know, I've got a sort of samurai mentality on some level. Just sort of the Bushido code. One of the main tenants is: Prepare yourself for death. And if you don't fear death, then you don't have to worry about it, you don't concentrate on it.

So I think with this industry, that's pretty important. You know, if I worried about dying every day, I'd be all-consumed. Because there are so many things, and so many problems that could occur. And I don't want to concentrate on that goal. I don't want to be distracted by some negative possibility when I can focus on the positive. So, yeah, it would be really, really bad, and in some sense... Would it kill us? I don't know. We'd probably recover.

This man is pure, uncut confidence. He's not just a game developer, he's a samurai, a bushi, with the bushido code. Watch out! Denis Dyack will cut you.
Dyack Interview [Gamasutra via videogamer.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles