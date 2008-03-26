To: Ash

From: Crecente

Re: Let The Vomiting Commence!

I flew into New York today. I'll be here for the next few days to meet with some developers, catch up with Team Ninja folks over at the Nintendo World Store and meet with some locals over good eats. I meant to play Ninja Gaiden DS during the flight, but ended up watching way too much schlocky satellite television. I'll try to post the Team Ninja stuff tomorrow or Thursday at the latest. Til then, have fun.

What you missed:

Blizzard Unleashes Fury Of The Sunwell

NCsoft Readies Two More Unreal MMOs

Professor De Marco The Curious Cell Phone: Part 2

Hot Shots Golf: Out Of Bounds Review: Insert Golf Term

ROM CHECK FAIL Is The Opposite Of Fail