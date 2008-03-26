The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

NYC Ho!

To: Ash
From: Crecente
Re: Let The Vomiting Commence!

I flew into New York today. I'll be here for the next few days to meet with some developers, catch up with Team Ninja folks over at the Nintendo World Store and meet with some locals over good eats. I meant to play Ninja Gaiden DS during the flight, but ended up watching way too much schlocky satellite television. I'll try to post the Team Ninja stuff tomorrow or Thursday at the latest. Til then, have fun.

What you missed:
Blizzard Unleashes Fury Of The Sunwell
NCsoft Readies Two More Unreal MMOs
Professor De Marco The Curious Cell Phone: Part 2
Hot Shots Golf: Out Of Bounds Review: Insert Golf Term
ROM CHECK FAIL Is The Opposite Of Fail

