To: Ash
From: Crecente
Re: Let The Vomiting Commence!
I flew into New York today. I'll be here for the next few days to meet with some developers, catch up with Team Ninja folks over at the Nintendo World Store and meet with some locals over good eats. I meant to play Ninja Gaiden DS during the flight, but ended up watching way too much schlocky satellite television. I'll try to post the Team Ninja stuff tomorrow or Thursday at the latest. Til then, have fun.
What you missed:
Get Permalink