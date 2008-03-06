OCZ Technology Challenging Emotiv With Brain Mouse

With the Emotiv Epoc incident still fresh in our minds, a company called OCZ Technology is planning to release a $US 300 USB mind reading electroencephalograph (EEG) of their own. But their pitch is less about disappearing boulders than controlling a mouse with your mind in games you already own.

So does it work? From what we can tell, you need to prod a real mouse in the right direction, and then your mind sort of takes care of the rest. So in one word—no.

OCZ to launch 'brain mouse': Neural Impulse Actuator for multi-core PCs [QJ Net]