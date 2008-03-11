The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Oh Dear, Peter Molyneux's Getting Excited About His New Project...

Fable 2's just about done, so already, Lionhead are at work on a new game, one based on some fancy new AI tech (this tech - not a game - is called Dimitri, and he's been talking about it for years now). And what happens, readers, when Lionhead start work on a new game? That's right: boss Peter Molyneux gets all excited.

...And then [Dimitri]moved from [an]experiment to a moment in time that happened six months ago when a discovery was made, and this discovery has been so exciting that it has lead to Lionhead focussing on it and sculpting a game around that. I think that discovery is so significant... This discovery has lead us to start a game and that game will be on the front cover of Nature magazines and Science magazines.

Real-time tree growth confirmed.
Peter Molyneux' Next Game based on Dimitri and a Discovery [GamersGlobal, via VG247]

Comments

  • GlockEH Guest

    Mr Molyneux has moved from just simple human breeding in games to animal breeding. Nintenbreeder anyone?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles