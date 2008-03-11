Oh Dear, Peter Molyneux's Getting Excited About His New Project...

Fable 2's just about done, so already, Lionhead are at work on a new game, one based on some fancy new AI tech (this tech - not a game - is called Dimitri, and he's been talking about it for years now). And what happens, readers, when Lionhead start work on a new game? That's right: boss Peter Molyneux gets all excited.

...And then [Dimitri]moved from [an]experiment to a moment in time that happened six months ago when a discovery was made, and this discovery has been so exciting that it has lead to Lionhead focussing on it and sculpting a game around that. I think that discovery is so significant... This discovery has lead us to start a game and that game will be on the front cover of Nature magazines and Science magazines.

Real-time tree growth confirmed.

