Okami On Wii Delayed

And here you all were thinking you'd be getting the Wii version of Okami on March 25. You're not. The game's been delayed a smidge, and instead of being ready in march now has an American release date of April 15. No reason was given for the delay, so feel free to come up with your own hair-brained plots involving aspect ratios and brushwork calibration below.

