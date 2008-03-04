Okami On Wii Delayed

And here you all were thinking you'd be getting the Wii version of Okami on March 25. You're not. The game's been delayed a smidge, and instead of being ready in march now has an American release date of April 15. No reason was given for the delay, so feel free to come up with your own hair-brained plots involving aspect ratios and brushwork calibration below.
Wii Okami bumped to April 15 [GameSpot]
Any word on the Australian Release date ?
I'm itching to replay my PS2 version, but wandering if it's worth the wait - or will we not see it til next year ...