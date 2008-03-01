Okami's 16:9 On Wii Looks Just Lovely

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

In case you missed it previously, Ready At Dawn confirmed to us a little while ago that yes, contrary to earlier reports, Okami on Wii would be running in full 16:9, a move that'll have a lot of people who already own it on PS2 considering a re-purchase. Here's footage of what must be the final build of the game running and, well, there's not much more to say. It's one of the most beautiful games ever created, only now it's looking more beautiful.

