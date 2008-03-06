On Reviews

To: Ash

From: Crecente

Phase one of our reviews concept rolled out today, it's still very much a work in progress, but the general nuts and bolts are there. Moving forward we might be adding a chart of sorts as well, though we're sorta split on that idea right now. Once we've gotten this consumer-friendly model out the door and the kinks worked out we're going to start work on the more conceptual, critical stuff. Obviously, those will be much longer and more focused. What I hope to do is to run articles that dig deep into a particular concept in a game, something like my Objectivism in BioShock piece, but with more of the writer's opinion and a bit more teeth. Should be fun. Death to game scores!!!

What you missed:

