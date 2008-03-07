One Question, One Lousy Question (That's It!)

To: Crecente
From: Bashcraft
Re: On Reviews
Tonight's Night Note consists of one question. A very important question. It is: The Beatles or The Rolling Stones?
I'm gonna hafta say the Stones. You?
What you missed last night
EA needs history, geography lesson
Dengeki readers fav games of 2007, of all time
Man hacks Bejewled, gets wife
Rockstar "horrified"
PC piracy
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink