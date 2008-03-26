Oneechanbara: The Movie Teaser Trailer

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Blood-drenched, katana-wielding cowgirls are pretty much the best thing to ever happen to Japanese budget publisher D3. That and Earth Defence Force are its current bread and butter. We'll see how well the film adaptation of Oneechanbara, the bikinied hack 'n' slash zombie-killer holds up to 90 minutes of "story" when it's released abroad in April. Since I'll be watching it with the sound off anyway, it should get the job done. For now, a trailer and some imagination will have to suffice.

    From the looks of things, Uwe Bowe is making this movie... or at least his more enthusiastic japanese fan.

    If it ever gets released in America then rotten tomatoes will tear out it's rectum.

