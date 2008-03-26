Oneechanbara: The Movie Teaser Trailer



Blood-drenched, katana-wielding cowgirls are pretty much the best thing to ever happen to Japanese budget publisher D3. That and Earth Defence Force are its current bread and butter. We'll see how well the film adaptation of Oneechanbara, the bikinied hack 'n' slash zombie-killer holds up to 90 minutes of "story" when it's released abroad in April. Since I'll be watching it with the sound off anyway, it should get the job done. For now, a trailer and some imagination will have to suffice.