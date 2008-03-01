Oniblade Becomes Southpeak's X-Blades

Today, SouthPeak Games has unveiled X-Blades, an anime-inspired action adventure game that features a cute blond heroine using guns, swords and magic to battle her way through hordes of demonic enemies, developed by TopWare Interactive. Looking through the screenshots, I realized I had seen the game before as Oniblade from Russian company Gaijin Entertainment, which we posted a trailer for back in November. Due out in late 2008 for the PC, Xbox 360, and PS3, you can see more of the game either by waiting a week for the X-Blades website to launch or head over to the Oniblade website, already filled to the brim with screenshots and clips. Weird.