Today, SouthPeak Games has unveiled X-Blades, an anime-inspired action adventure game that features a cute blond heroine using guns, swords and magic to battle her way through hordes of demonic enemies, developed by TopWare Interactive. Looking through the screenshots, I realized I had seen the game before as Oniblade from Russian company Gaijin Entertainment, which we posted a trailer for back in November. Due out in late 2008 for the PC, Xbox 360, and PS3, you can see more of the game either by waiting a week for the X-Blades website to launch or head over to the Oniblade website, already filled to the brim with screenshots and clips. Weird.
Oniblade Becomes Southpeak's X-Blades
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink