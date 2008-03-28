The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Onimusha Movie Delayed

Christophe Gans' Onimusha movie is in a spot of bother. It's been put on indefinite hold thanks to, of all things, the death of Heath Ledger, which impacted on the schedule of producer Samuel Hadida, who was due to work with Ledger on a new Terry Gilliam movie. Because that's been stopped, Hadida had to delay the filming of Onimusha, which has now thrown out the calendars of the film's Japanese cast, who are now all too busy working on other stuff to get started on Onimusha. Series fans not put off by either the prospect of an adaptation or the fact Gans was handling it will no doubt be crushed. If, you know. Those people exist.
ONIMUSHA delayed? What's Christophe Gans up to, then? [AICN]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles