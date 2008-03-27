The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Operation Darkness Trailers


What, just the promise of WW2, Nazis, vampires and werewolves all in one game wasn't enough for you? Fine. Here's a couple of character-specific trailers. The one above's for Vlado, who is - what else - a Nazi vampire. After the jump's one for Camilla. A Nazi in need of a good and proper reminding of what is and what is not appropriate battlefield attire.

Hrm. Kooky setting aside, looks quite rubbish, actually. Bummer.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles