Operation Darkness Trailers

What, just the promise of WW2, Nazis, vampires and werewolves all in one game wasn't enough for you? Fine. Here's a couple of character-specific trailers. The one above's for Vlado, who is - what else - a Nazi vampire. After the jump's one for Camilla. A Nazi in need of a good and proper reminding of what is and what is not appropriate battlefield attire.
Hrm. Kooky setting aside, looks quite rubbish, actually. Bummer.
