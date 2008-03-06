Opoona Trailer Needs More Excitement



This is a trailer for cute, simple little JRPG Opoona, which is (somewhat surprisingly) getting a Western release later this month. The premise (a cute, simple little JRPG which you control with just the nunchuk) is kinda interesting, but really, Koei, you need to do a better job of selling this thing. Tutorial levels are so not exciting. And yes, we figured that's what the exit ride would do, thanks.