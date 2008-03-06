The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Orange Box Broken Up On April 9

Back in February, Valve said they've be splitting the PC version of The Orange Box up and releasing each of the titles separately at retail. They said they were going to do it in March. They're not. They're going to be doing it in April. April 9 to be precise, and while we still don't have any word on individual prices, picking up the entire HL2 saga in one box should be a bargain not to be missed.
    i ended up buying TF2 about a week before the orange box hit steam, and now i'm going to go get Portal :D

