Order New Pokemon, Get Pokemon Guide

Ordering Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time or Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Darkness early? Nintendo wants to give you stuff — namely a guide. Not just any guide, but a limited edition Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Explorers Guide that contains tips, interviews and an original manga by Pokémon game art director Ken Sugimori. Yes, Nintendo want to bribe you. Hit the jump for the full press release!

March 13, 2008

Jump into the Next Pokémon Adventure Early and Get a Free Guide

Two new Pokémon® adventures for Nintendo DS™ are on the way, and Nintendo plans to reward fans for ordering early with guides to help them navigate the games. Starting March 16, fans who place an order for either Pokémon® Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time or Pokémon® Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Darkness will receive a free, limited-edition Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Explorers Guide*. The guide contains an exclusive collection of tips, interviews and an original manga by Ken Sugimori, main art director of Pokémon video games.

In these two new games, players journey through time and darkness as actual Pokémon as they attempt to find out why they've been turned into a Pokémon. Their epic quest leads them through countless, randomly generated dungeons, encountering more than 490 Pokémon. Players also have the option to send rescue alerts to their friends via e-mail or mobile text message when they are connected to Nintendo® Wi-Fi Connection. These two new Dungeon games give Pokémon fans another excuse to upgrade to Nintendo DS, which also plays all their favourite Game Boy® Advance games in single-player mode.

Pokémon games remain as popular as ever. Last year's release of Pokémon® Diamond Version and Pokémon® Pearl Version for Nintendo DS sold a combined 4.33 million copies to date in the United States alone.