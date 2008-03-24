Osaka's Otaku On Parade

Late last week was the annual "Nipponbashi Street Festa" in Osaka's nerd village "Den-Den Town." The main street Sakaisuji was shut down for foot traffic only and the event featured cosplaying, maids and general geekery. I've been several times in the past. Good fun!
Street Festa Pics Here [Iza via Danny Choo]
