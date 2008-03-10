Own Your Own Fez Plushie

2D/3D platformer and IGF winner Fez is more than just a little bit of awesome, and now you can own Gomez the game's hero. Site A Little Bit of Awesome points out that these Gomez plushies can be had for just $US 10. They can be found over on the Etsy page of the site's girlfriend.

YaYaLuvsCupcakes [Etsy, via A Little Bit of Awesome]