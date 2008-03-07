PAL PlayStation Store Update

Didn't bother with one of these last week, because the sheer lack of content was just too depressing. This week's little better: sure, there's at least content, but it's still fairly depressing. When the highlights are a graffiti theme and an expansion pack for fl0w, you know things aren't as going as well as they should be.

PS3 Store

Flow Expansion Pack

Guitar Hero 3 - No Doubt - Track Pack dlc

Uncharted DJ Shadow Trailer

WipEout HD Trailer

The Elder Scrolls IV: Shivering Isles Trailer

The Pursuit of Happyness Movie Trailer

Reign Over Me Movie Trailer

Perfect Stranger Movie Trailer

Graffiti Theme

PC/PSP Store

Warriors Orochi Wallpaper