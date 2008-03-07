PAL PlayStation Store Update

Didn't bother with one of these last week, because the sheer lack of content was just too depressing. This week's little better: sure, there's at least content, but it's still fairly depressing. When the highlights are a graffiti theme and an expansion pack for fl0w, you know things aren't as going as well as they should be.
PS3 Store
Flow Expansion Pack
Guitar Hero 3 - No Doubt - Track Pack dlc
Uncharted DJ Shadow Trailer
WipEout HD Trailer
The Elder Scrolls IV: Shivering Isles Trailer
The Pursuit of Happyness Movie Trailer
Reign Over Me Movie Trailer
Perfect Stranger Movie Trailer
Graffiti Theme
PC/PSP Store
Warriors Orochi Wallpaper
