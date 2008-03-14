PAL PlayStation Store Update

[Insert disparaging comment about lack of content on PAL PlayStation Store here][Insert comment about superiority of American and Japanese PlayStation Stores here][List highlights soul-crushingly sparse content of weekly PAL PlayStation Store here][Instruct all readers still intent on picking through the scraps of the update to click through for full details of the week's content]
PS3 STORE
CONTENT - Guitar Hero 3 (Modern Metal Track Pack)
THEMES - PixelJunk Monsters
TRAILERS - Elefunkl
PC Store
TRAILERS Ape Quest, God of War: CoO
WALLPAPERS - Warriors Orochi
And that, dear readers, is a fascinating, behind-the-scenes insight into how I compile these weekly updates.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink