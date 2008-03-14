The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

PAL PlayStation Store Update

[Insert disparaging comment about lack of content on PAL PlayStation Store here][Insert comment about superiority of American and Japanese PlayStation Stores here][List highlights soul-crushingly sparse content of weekly PAL PlayStation Store here][Instruct all readers still intent on picking through the scraps of the update to click through for full details of the week's content]

PS3 STORE

CONTENT - Guitar Hero 3 (Modern Metal Track Pack)
THEMES - PixelJunk Monsters
TRAILERS - Elefunkl

PC Store

TRAILERS Ape Quest, God of War: CoO
WALLPAPERS - Warriors Orochi

And that, dear readers, is a fascinating, behind-the-scenes insight into how I compile these weekly updates.

