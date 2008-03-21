The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

PAL PlayStation Store Update

PAL PlayStation Store's been updated, as per usual. The good news? There's an honest-to-goodness PSN game up for download. Which is Pain. The bad news? Aside from that, the update's its usual barren, no-Rock-Band-DLC self, with a bunch of Pain content padding out the list and helping obscure a woefully-expensive Stranglehold map pack, which clocks in at a whopping £10. As for the PSP store, there's a Flatout demo and not much else if you're at all interested. Full list of updates follows.

PS3

PSN Game - Pain
DLC - Pain: Scurv Dogg Pack, Muffy Pack, Santa Pack, Hung Lo Pack, Ginger Pack, Cookie pack, Fun With Explosives Pack. Also the Stranglehold Map Pack
Video - Motorstorm 2 trailer

PSP

Demo - Flatout Head On
Wallpapers - 4x Warriors Orochi

