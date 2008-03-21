PAL WiiWare Launching In May As Well?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Maybe. Nintendo Europe & Australia are still keeping mum on the subject of an official launch date for WiiWare across the PAL regions, but take a look at this Wii Shop Channel update notification I just received on my Australian Wii. Says the WiiWare service is planned for May 2008. We know it's not the same message as was sent to US owners, since it only said "Spring", so PAL Land, do you dare to hope?

  • 12dogs Guest

    nah, they're just trying to make you look the other way so it's easier to kick you in the pills. but seriously we got the weather channel earlier so it might be possible.

