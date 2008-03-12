PC Sales Charts Feb 24 - March 1

The NPD group have released the American PC sales charts for the week Feb 24 - March 1, which is awful nice of them, since weekly sales data for the US market is a rare and precious thing. The weekly frequency of these charts is about the only surprise you're going to get, however, as half the chart's taken up by Sims and World of Warcraft titles.

1) The Sims 2 FreeTime Expansion Pack

2) Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

3) Sins Of A Solar Empire

4) Frontlines: Fuel of War

5) World Of Warcraft

6) World Of Warcraft: Battle Chest

7) The Sims 2 Deluxe

8) World Of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Expansion Pack

9) Lost: Via Domus

10) Mystery Case Files: Madame Fate

While it's a shame to see a game as awful as Lost do so well, it's the anti-shame to see Sins of a Solar Empire do so well!

[via Voodoo Extreme]