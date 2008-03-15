Persian Prince Favoured For Prince Of Persia Role

IESB.net has gotten their hands on a the results of a worldwide casting survey performed for the role of Prince Dastan in Jerry Bruckheimer's upcoming Prince of Persia movie, and from the questions asked and the audience reaction it certainly looks like there is a clear front runner. Both international and U.S. audiences overwhelmingly favoured David K. Zandi, motion picture executive, actor, champion equestrian, model, and honest to goodness Persian prince. One of the last male members of the Zand dynasty (1747 - 1779), David has also studied both fencing and Roman sword fighting in England, so the only way he could be better suited for the role is if he actually possessed control of the Sands of Time, which I am not completely ruling out at this point. Zandi beat out the likes of Cillian Murphy, Orlando Bloom, and Zac Efron in the audience poll, conducted between January 2005 and June 2007. Hit up the link for a complete rundown of the audience poll results.

IESB Exclusive: Prince of Persia Casting Report! [IESB.net]