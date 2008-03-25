The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Persona FES Webisode Dump

Shame on us, getting all excited about Persona 4 when Persona 3 FES still hasn't come out yet. Atlus has been busy releasing tiny webisodes from the upcoming updated version of P3, in which the Specialised Extracurricular Execution Squad tries to unravel the mystery of a day that seems to keep repeating itself. It's like Groundhog Day, only with more kids shooting themselves in the head. Hit the jump for the complete set of six shorts, featuring the three C's: cutscenes, combat, and more cutscenes. Can it be? Are they really giving up their guns? You'd figure after months of shooting themselves in the head on a nightly basis they'd have developed an addiction or something. See? They're still itching to go out of fight. You can't just stop doing that sort of thing. They're like head shooty junkies. I'd say something witty here about them going right back to fighting, but I can't think about anything other than the music when I watch this clip. It's just so awesome. I loves it. A cutscene of the more mysterious, animated fashion. And cue Bill Murry! Sure, they've got the date wrong, but other than that it's basically the same thing.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles