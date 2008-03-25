Persona FES Webisode Dump

Shame on us, getting all excited about Persona 4 when Persona 3 FES still hasn't come out yet. Atlus has been busy releasing tiny webisodes from the upcoming updated version of P3, in which the Specialised Extracurricular Execution Squad tries to unravel the mystery of a day that seems to keep repeating itself. It's like Groundhog Day, only with more kids shooting themselves in the head. Hit the jump for the complete set of six shorts, featuring the three C's: cutscenes, combat, and more cutscenes. Can it be? Are they really giving up their guns? You'd figure after months of shooting themselves in the head on a nightly basis they'd have developed an addiction or something. See? They're still itching to go out of fight. You can't just stop doing that sort of thing. They're like head shooty junkies. I'd say something witty here about them going right back to fighting, but I can't think about anything other than the music when I watch this clip. It's just so awesome. I loves it. A cutscene of the more mysterious, animated fashion. And cue Bill Murry! Sure, they've got the date wrong, but other than that it's basically the same thing.