Peter Moore Finally Gets His Blog On

Sure, he announced it last month, but Peter Moore's only just gotten around to launching his blog for reals. Sadly, there's no candid tell-all on why sex scandals drove him out of Microsoft or why he's gotten a bitchin' Jungle Strike tattoo across his belly. What is there is less of the promised "inside look at EA Sports" and more a loose collection of on-message PR, which is a little disappointing, if not totally unexpected. Still. Plenty of time for the self-confessed "neophyte blogger" to learn the ropes and get to posting all the juicy rumours he hears about John Riccitiello's wife around the executive water cooler.
