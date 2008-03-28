The resemblance is uncanny. That's Harjit M.'s entry, which is based on this photograph and this post. You know, that could double as a J Allard egg as well. Still, this so makes us want to do a bird shirt contest. Here's what's going on: Decorate an egg (yes, an actual egg), take a pic of it with a Kotaku sign and send it to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom. Commentland will vote for its favourite finalist. We'll kick this baby off right now, wrap it up on April 4th. Here's the loot, plus the bonus signed Fallout 3 shirt.
Phil Harrison, Crecente as Eggs
