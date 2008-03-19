Photographer Claims Juiced 2 Swiped His Work

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

While THQ may have backed away from the Juiced series and developer Juice Games, it may still ultimately be responsible for the alleged swiping of one man's work. Photographer Paul Ferradas claims that Juiced 2: Hot Import Nights features some of his work, a photo which he says was used without his permission.

Ferradas writes on the photography-focused forums at Fred Miranda that the model he shot for another client recognised herself in the game, but that neither she nor Ferradas agreed to give rights to THQ or Juice Games to use the image. She happened to be a model for Hot Import Nights, the tuner car expo who partnered with THQ for the game.

We're following up with THQ for comment and will update if and when we hear back.

Image used without permission!!! [FM Forums - thanks, Alan!]

