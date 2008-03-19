Pirates of the Burning Sea Gets (Eye) Patched

Flying Lab Software was released the first content patch for their booty plundering MMO, Pirates of the Burning Sea. This new patch contains a tonne of fixes, changes and additions to the game all of which can be found on the Pirates of the Burning Sea customer support forum. The changes stretch across the board to cover skills, ships, outfitting, combat and many others. It should be noted that these myriad changes are currently only available for North American and European players. All the rest of you salty dogs will have to wait just a bit longer.

Release Notes for build 1.2.67.0 [Flying Lab Software via Strategy Informer]